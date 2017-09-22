I'm a Celebrity offers $50,000 community grants

I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here producers are offering $50,000 in grants for community groups.

PRODUCERS of reality television show I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here are offering grants to Tweed community groups in recognition of their support over the years.

Applications for the annual $50,000 community grant are now open.

The recipients of the grants must show how well their project or initiative meets one of the four themes linked to the Tweed Shire Council Community Strategic Plan and offers civic leadership supporting community strengthening the economy or caring for the environment.

ITV has established and will facilitate the ITV Tweed Community Committee made up of five community representatives, aimed at overseeing submissions for grant funding for local projects.

The committee's work, and the purpose of the grants, will be focused on empowering the Tweed community.

Applications close Saturday, September 30.

To apply, visit www.itv.com/communitygrant to download the application form or collect the form from Murwillumbah Community Centre, Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

Submit the form with supporting documents to communityliaison@iacdownunder.tv or post to PO Box 525, Murwillumbah, 2484.