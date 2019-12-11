I’m being driven into a dark place, says ex-bikie boss

Ex-Nomads bikie boss Moudi Tajjour has detailed the "strict" police conditions forcing him to eat alone and driving him to a "dark" place.

The 35-year-old cousin of Kings Cross figure John Ibrahim took to Instagram to admit he was struggling as a result of laws preventing him from associating with bikies.

Tajjour, the cousin of Kings Cross kingpin, John Ibrahim, says consorting laws have pushed him to the edge. Picture: Instagram

The retired Nomads boss, who is a convicted killer, nostalgically published a photo of himself from three years ago to his 50,000 followers complaining that consorting laws have drained him emotionally.

"I wonder what the future holds. I'm sitting eating a meal all alone due to these strict conditions law enforcement have placed on me recently and closed all my bank accounts down Australia wide," the post reads.

Ex-Nomads bikie boss Moudi Tajjour has taken to Instagram to slam police for stopping him from seeing his friends and locking his bank accounts. Source: Instagram

Tajjour is subject to consorting laws - restrictions which prevent people from consorting with convicted criminals.

His bank accounts have also been confiscated and seized as part of criminal investigations.

Tajjour has spoken out in YouTube videos about the reality of bikie life, here talking about police raids on his home. Source: YouTube

The crackdown come as part of Strike Force Raptor, a police operation aimed at stamping out outlaw bikie gangs.

It's these restrictions that have driven Tajjour to breaking point, forcing him to consider leaving the country altogether.

"I'm contemplating weather to go travel around the globe or stay here and figure way round these conditions that's isolated me from society," he said.

Tajjour is subject to consorting restrictions as part of anti-bikie laws that have also seen his bank accounts confiscated. Picture: AAP

But the ex-bikie insists he isn't "depressed nor stressed" and "god almight always has a pan to make life ok" despite the emotional post.

"May all who are in a dark place find the mindset I have wen comes to dealing with struggles off hard times . Peace out nothing but love and positivity for the future," Tajjour said.

The infamous bikie figure has previously spoken in a blog about the downfalls of bikie life, rants later used by police to discourage young bikie recruits from joining the infamous gangs.