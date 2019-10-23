Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was fined $920.
The woman was fined $920.
News

‘I’m busting’: Speeding driver’s eyebrow-raising excuse

Jasmine Minhas
22nd Oct 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was caught travelling at more than 40km/h over the limit told police she was speeding because she was 'busting' to use the toilet.

According to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, officers yesterday observed the Queensland woman's silver Commodore travelling on the Pacific Hwy at Dirty Creek just before noon.

A check showed the vehicle was travelling at 150km/h in the posted 110km/h zone.

Police said when the officers stopped the driver, she told them "I am busting."

She was issued a $920 fine on the spot.

coffs harbour crime editors picks speeding traffic and highway patrol traffic and highway patrol command
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Murwillumbah school ‘short-changed’ by government

    premium_icon Murwillumbah school ‘short-changed’ by government

    Education Murwillumbah East Public School has the most demountable of any in the region, with eight on their grounds

    • 23rd Oct 2019 6:00 AM
    How to end daylight saving debate

    premium_icon How to end daylight saving debate

    Opinion There is a solution to the issue that’s not being considered

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:56 AM
    Tweed farm invites guests to feed orphaned calves

    premium_icon Tweed farm invites guests to feed orphaned calves

    News Visitors to a Tweed Heads cattle property can help fill the bellies of two orphaned...

    Witchcraft the reason for alleged attack on neighbour

    premium_icon Witchcraft the reason for alleged attack on neighbour

    Crime Man who attacked neighbour over believed "witchcraft" faces court