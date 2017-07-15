I'm confident of getting more money: MP

Preparations are well underway for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

DESTINATION Tweed CEO Bill Tatchell said the flood robbed the region of a major Commonwealth Games promotional opportunity.

"We had organised a very large international media contingent to come to the Tweed as part of the Comm Games media exposure but it was the weekend of the flood,” he said.

"Unfortunately, that meant we missed out on an absolutely golden opportunity to bring them to the Tweed.”

Mr Tatchell said Destination Tweed has planned a campaign in partnership with Destination NSW aimed at the domestic market and that this is timed to take full advantage of the Games.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said there were flood recovery-related funds available for both Lismore and the Tweed that could be used to leverage off the event.

"That regional money, the $100,000 for this area and $100,00 for Lismore, part of that was to promote the area and say, 'we're back',” he said.

"There would also be no problem with holding that money and applying for extra money to see if we can capitalise on the event.”

Mr Provest said he recently made approaches to NSW Tourism and Major Events Minister Adam Marshall and believes more funds will be directed to the Tweed for the Games.

"I've had brief discussion with Adam Marshall, the minister...,” he said.

"And I'm highly confident of getting extra funding for this area to capitalise on the Commonwealth Games.”

Mr Tatchell said Destination Tweed had worked with Gold Coast Tourism and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) to include the region in Games-related promotion.