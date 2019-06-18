‘I’m not Khloe’s dad,’ O.J. insists

O.J. Simpson has blasted rumours that he is Khloe Kardashian's dad as "false" yesterday as he got into the swing of using his newly minted Twitter account.

The former actor and sportsman took to the social media site on Sunday afternoon dismissing the idea that he had an affair with Kris Jenner.

The identity of Khloe’s father has been the subject of rumours for many years... Picture: Getty Images

He says the rumour is being pushed by a man falsely claiming that he was his manager at the time.

In a video posted to Twitter the ex-NFL running back said: "But never - and I want to stress never - in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me.

"So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless."

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Simpson was close friends with Kris' then husband Robert Kardashian, who was part of the "dream team" set up to defend the former Buffalo Bill.

Robert, along with celebrity attorneys Robert Shapiro and Johnny Cochran led "The Juice's" defence when he was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Rob Goldman in 1994.

The Simpsons and the Kardashians were very good friends and often holidayed together.

The identity of Khloe's father has been the subject of rumours for many years, thanks to her slightly different appearance to her famous sisters.

Simpson was close friends with Robert Kardashian, who was part of the “dream team” set up to defend the former Buffalo Bill during his double-murder trial. Picture: Supplied

Rumours that the Naked Gun star is Khloe's dad swirled long before Keeping Up With The Kardashians hit the world's screens.

The rumour even had been the subject of a National Enquirer report and an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which featured Khloe asking if she was adopted.

Simpson added: "Khloe, like all the (Kardashian) girls, I'm very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here.

"But the simple fact of the matter is she's not mine."

Simpson was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Rob Goldman in 1994. Picture: AP

Simpson blamed the rumour on Norman Pardo, a guy who "the media love to say is my manager."

"I've always managed my own affairs, and I'd like to think very successfully," Simpson said.

"So, when you see these guys like Norm, and these guys claim that they are my manager, it's just not true.

"I may have done a deal here or there with them, but none of these guys were anything remotely like a manager for me."

Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

He joined Twitter for the first time on Friday, under the username @TheRealOJ32 - referencing the jersey number he wore - nearly 25 years to the day after his ex-wife's murder.

In his first video on the platform the fallen sports legend, 71, grinned in the footage as he told his new followers they will soon hear all his thoughts and opinions.

"Hey Twitter world this is yours truly," he said in the video, which he filmed himself.

"Now coming soon to Twitter you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything.

"So this should be a lot of fun. I got a little getting even to do. So God bless, take care."

Simpson has since confirmed the account and told AP: "I've got some things to straighten out."

He later shared another video in which he vowed to challenge a lot of the "bulls***" written about him.

"For years people have been able to say whatever they wanna say about me, with no accountability," he said.

"But now I get to challenge a lot of that bs (bulls***) and set the record straight.

"More importantly I'll be able to talk about everything, especially sports, fantasy football and even politics."

Simpson joined Twitter for the first time on Friday, under the username @TheRealOJ32 and told his new followers they will soon hear all his thoughts and opinions. Picture: AP

The first video was uploaded on June 15 - just three days after the 25th anniversary of the brutal killing of his ex-wife and her friend.

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death on the night of 12 June 1994.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crime after a televised trial that riveted the nation and raised thorny issues of racism, police misconduct, celebrity and domestic violence.

He was released from prison in October 2017 after serving nine years in Las Vegas for a robbery-kidnapping conviction.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.