'I'm truly sorry' - ice dealer jailed for killing friend

Tweed man Russell Johnstone died after he was shot by his former friend Dallin James Kruithof in February, 2014.

DRUG dealer Dallin James Kruithof has been sentenced to life in jail for the shooting murder of his friend, Tweed Heads man Russell Johnstone.

This means he must serve at least 20 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Apologising to Mr Johnstone's loved ones from the dock of Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday, Kruithof said "I am sorry to the family, sorry to the mother and sorry for everything I have done. I truly am sorry".

Kruithof, 26, previously told the court the killing was over "guns, egos and drugs".

He was running a major methamphetamine business from his car and making up to $30,000 a deal when he shot his former friend in the back of the head at a Tingalpa home in February, 2014.

At the time, he and his victim were high on the drug known as ice.

Mr Johnstone, 24, was rushed to hospital where he died four days later.

Kruithof pleaded not guilty at trial last week but the jury rejected he was acting in self-defence.

Justice Ann Lyons noted Kruithof had helped police by leading them to the bushland location where he hid the murder weapon amid fears it would be discovered by children.

But she said life imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence.

"I have no doubt of your sorrow and remorse," Justice Lyons said

"However, it can't be escaped that another man has lost his life at your hands."

For the "significant" drug trafficking business, Kruithof was also sentenced to seven years in jail to be served concurrently.

