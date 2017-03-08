In brief: Tweed Valley Women's Service up for debate

Tweed Valley Women's Service is up for debate in the state government this week.

THE Australian Catholic University is seeking gifted children with a disability to identify the factors that enhance and hinder their motivation, engagement and performance in the school environment.

The researchers are looking for families with Twice Exceptional children aged between 7 and 15 willing to share their experience.

Contact carissa.luck@myacu. edu.au or laura.miller@ acu.edu.au.

THE Gold Coast Airport has appointed Jade Vincent in the role of Commonwealth Games planning and operations manager.

GCA Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said Ms Vincent would ensure the airport was well prepared for the task of welcoming and farewelling thousands of Games visitors.

THE Tweed Valley Women's Service is listed for debate this Thursday in the NSW Parliament.

The service offered domestic violence support to victims for 30 years before its contract was cancelled in 2015.