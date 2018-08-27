IN BRIEF: Weekend Sport

NRRRL Reserves

MURWILLUMBAH Mustangs defeated Casino RSM 26-24 in a classic NRRRL Reserve- grade semi-final to set up an all-Tweed preliminary final with Cudgen. Cudgen, after losing to Marist Brothers 18-16 in the grand-final qualifier, will take on the Mustangs this Sunday at Les Burger Field at 1.10pm.

NRRRL U18

CUDGEN'S Under-18 side is through to the grand final after defeating Ballina 8-4 in the NRRRL U18 major semi-final. Meanwhile, the Tweed Coast Raiders were bundled out after a 14-22 defeat at the hands of Lower Clarence at Cudgen. Ballina will now take on Lower Clarence in this Sunday's preliminary final at Les Burger Field at 1.45pm.

NRRRL Ladies Tag

THE Raiders' Ladies League Tag side has advanced through to the preliminary final after soundly defeating Ballina 14-0 in the semi-final at Cudgen. In the major semi, Marist Brothers stormed home to defeat Byron Bay and progress through to the grand final. That means the Raiders will take on Byron Bay at Les Burger Field this Sunday at 10.30am.

Aussie rules

TWEED Coast Tigers will go into their first finals clash full of confidence after a thumping 101-point win over Lismore in the final round of Northern Rivers Aussie Rules action. The Tigers, who finished the season just out of the top two on percentage, will face Lismore again in the semi-final at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville this Saturday.