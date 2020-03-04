IN COURT: +15 people listed to appear in Tweed Heads today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today facing criminal charges.
- Maxwell Barden
- Samuel Walter Duj
- Justin Kym Sawley
- Daniel Allen Fletcher
- John Roland Byrne
- Johnny Ivan Stanic
- Mitchell James Fredericks
- Tristan Tyler Vitek
- James Anthony Hitchens
- Dimitrios John Panagaris
- Nathan Richard Stewart
- Lawrence Lee Moulds
- Bernard Christopher Morrow
- Warren Mark Dun
- Matthew Raymond Hovenden
- Jacob Gordon Bunton
- Garry James Brush
- Josiah Quinton Hughes