Tweed Heads Local Court
IN COURT: +15 people listed to appear in Tweed Heads today

Jessica Lamb
4th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today facing criminal charges.

  • Maxwell Barden
  • Samuel Walter Duj
  • Justin Kym Sawley
  • Daniel Allen Fletcher
  • John Roland Byrne
  • Johnny Ivan Stanic
  • Mitchell James Fredericks
  • Tristan Tyler Vitek
  • James Anthony Hitchens
  • Dimitrios John Panagaris
  • Nathan Richard Stewart
  • Lawrence Lee Moulds
  • Bernard Christopher Morrow
  • Warren Mark Dun
  • Matthew Raymond Hovenden
  • Jacob Gordon Bunton
  • Garry James Brush
  • Josiah Quinton Hughes

