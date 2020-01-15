IN COURT: 22 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Casey Lee Bass
- Christian Sebastian de Lloyd
- Christopher Bernard Higgins
- Craig John Rotheram
- Ethan Cairns
- Gabriela Barrientos
- James Christopher Mainwaring
- James Mainwaring
- Jasmine Meloury
- Jordan Ryan O’Sullivan
- Krystal Lee Begg
- Krysten Basso
- Mahina Glory O TE Tamaira
- Mitchell Sawyer
- Paris Cane Watson
- Rick Chappel
- Ross Patrick Bevan
- Ryan William Wayne
- Scott Alexander Church
- Scott Jay Sunderland
- Shane Anthony Mirkin
- Timothy Bretz