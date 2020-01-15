Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 22 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
15th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Casey Lee Bass
  • Christian Sebastian de Lloyd
  • Christopher Bernard Higgins
  • Craig John Rotheram
  • Ethan Cairns
  • Gabriela Barrientos
  • James Christopher Mainwaring
  • James Mainwaring
  • Jasmine Meloury
  • Jordan Ryan O’Sullivan
  • Krystal Lee Begg
  • Krysten Basso
  • Mahina Glory O TE Tamaira
  • Mitchell Sawyer
  • Paris Cane Watson
  • Rick Chappel
  • Ross Patrick Bevan
  • Ryan William Wayne
  • Scott Alexander Church
  • Scott Jay Sunderland
  • Shane Anthony Mirkin
  • Timothy Bretz
