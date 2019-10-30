IN COURT: 24 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Adam Hill
- Blake Mitchell Nicholls
- Brett James McKeown
- Daniel Follent
- Daniel Holland
- Daniel Orr
- Drew Dylan Flanagan
- Gabriela Barrientos
- Graham Belcher
- Imogen Cherie Gillespie
- Issac Solomon Roe
- Joanna Smith
- Marcus Per Wahlstrom
- Marcus William Abbott
- Michael Francis Smith
- Michael Lillie
- Michael Nicholas Tapp
- Nathan Daniel Joyce
- Patrick Corcoran
- Paul de Pinto
- Ryan William Wayne
- Stephen John Payne
- Trent Gavin Priddis
- Tyneal Joy Torrens