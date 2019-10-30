Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court.
Crime

IN COURT: 24 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
30th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Adam Hill
  • Blake Mitchell Nicholls
  • Brett James McKeown
  • Daniel Follent
  • Daniel Holland
  • Daniel Orr
  • Drew Dylan Flanagan
  • Gabriela Barrientos
  • Graham Belcher
  • Imogen Cherie Gillespie
  • Issac Solomon Roe
  • Joanna Smith
  • Marcus Per Wahlstrom
  • Marcus William Abbott
  • Michael Francis Smith
  • Michael Lillie
  • Michael Nicholas Tapp
  • Nathan Daniel Joyce
  • Patrick Corcoran
  • Paul de Pinto
  • Ryan William Wayne
  • Stephen John Payne
  • Trent Gavin Priddis
  • Tyneal Joy Torrens
