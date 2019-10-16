Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
IN COURT: 26 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
16th Oct 2019 9:14 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today, October 16, 2019.

Gavin John Moss

Bohdi Croft

Samuel Thornton

James Christopher Mainwaring

Angelique Vansell

Curtis Emile Poncet

Marie Alain Dany Ricaud

Scott Rodney Edwards

Dane Anthony Couttas

Danyal Lloyd

Riley Stanmore

Trent Gavin Priddis

Jody James Bray

Paul Carr

Ashley Boyce Mansfield

Joanna Maree Treasure

Robert Michael Wilson

Matthew Kabealo

Alicia Ann Ida Green

Aleix Jade Taylor

Paul De Pinto

Inderkai Hunt

Jonathan Simmons

Curtis Emile Poncet

