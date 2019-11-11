Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 28 people with criminal charges facing Tweed Court today

Jodie Callcott
11th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the local court today.

  • Alan Randall
  • Alexander Pallis
  • Cassidy John Spinks
  • Christopher Ison
  • Corey Sakima Ivey
  • Craig Gregory Coulthard
  • David John Draper
  • David McIntosh
  • Dianna Amelia Joan Porter
  • Duncan McKellar Stewart
  • Elizabeth Grace Walker
  • Isabella Ranieri
  • Jake Thomas Batey
  • Jay Michael Smith
  • Jessica Marie Canning
  • Jordan David Marks Lacey
  • Joshua James Torrens
  • Kiara Gozzard-Danvers
  • Kristopher Heathcote
  • Krysten Basso
  • Natalie Jane Williams
  • Nicholas Raymond Stevenson
  • Paul Thomas Lasserre
  • Robert Joseph Schwarz
  • Ryan William Wayne
  • Scott Jay Sunderland
  • Shaun Christian Holloway
  • Tye David Jackson
