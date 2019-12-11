Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 34 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
11th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Bridie Sarah McLennan
  • Merrick Smyth
  • Adam Michael Ryan
  • Alexander Pallis
  • Biance Gabrielle Hayes
  • Cassie Caldow
  • Catherine Ann Ross
  • Craig Gregory Coulthard
  • Curtis Emile Poncet
  • Gabriela Barrientos
  • Gregory Aaron Baily
  • Harrison Malcolm Wheeler
  • James Christopher Mainwaring
  • Jason Thomas Keelan
  • Joanna Maree Treasure
  • John Michael Prisk
  • Jonathon Frederick Walter Coffey
  • Jordan Close
  • Joshua Reck
  • Julie Ann Wisemantel
  • Marcus William Abbott
  • Marrianne Cross
  • Michaela Genevieve Cross
  • Mitchell Lee Carroll
  • Mitchel Sawyer
  • Narelle Suzanne Kirby
  • Roger William Cusack
  • Shaun Murray Pawson
  • Stacey Francis Hugh McGlinchey
  • Tanya Marie Cowan
  • Thomas Hooper
  • Timothy Kaleb Glover
  • Tony Alan Brewer
  • Ronald Connolly
        Corruption watchdog finalises probe

        Politics A corruption watchdog says it won't prosecute Queensland councillors but allegations about a mayor have been passed to another investigating body.

        Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says wild weather will hit Northern Rivers.

        BEACH HEROES: Young tourists stop holiday tragedy

        News Bryle Guarin and Francesca Colisao save two lives in Hervey Bay.

        Dangerous driving given the red light in Tweed Heads

        News Transport for NSW has installed two new red-light speed cameras in Tweed Heads to...