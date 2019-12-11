IN COURT: 34 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Bridie Sarah McLennan
- Merrick Smyth
- Adam Michael Ryan
- Alexander Pallis
- Biance Gabrielle Hayes
- Cassie Caldow
- Catherine Ann Ross
- Craig Gregory Coulthard
- Curtis Emile Poncet
- Gabriela Barrientos
- Gregory Aaron Baily
- Harrison Malcolm Wheeler
- James Christopher Mainwaring
- Jason Thomas Keelan
- Joanna Maree Treasure
- John Michael Prisk
- Jonathon Frederick Walter Coffey
- Jordan Close
- Joshua Reck
- Julie Ann Wisemantel
- Marcus William Abbott
- Marrianne Cross
- Michaela Genevieve Cross
- Mitchell Lee Carroll
- Mitchel Sawyer
- Narelle Suzanne Kirby
- Roger William Cusack
- Shaun Murray Pawson
- Stacey Francis Hugh McGlinchey
- Tanya Marie Cowan
- Thomas Hooper
- Timothy Kaleb Glover
- Tony Alan Brewer
- Ronald Connolly