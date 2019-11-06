Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court.
Crime

IN COURT: 34 people to face charges in Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
6th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the local court today.

 

  • Aaron Pavich
  • Kayne Lines
  • Alfred Phillip Crapp
  • Alison Kay McLennan
  • Anthony Peter Ross
  • Carla Shaw
  • Charlie David Fisher
  • Christian Sebastian de Lloyd
  • Clare Alison Mulry
  • Clinton Patrick Brennan
  • Cody James Delforce
  • Damien Scott Hall
  • David Charles Buckland
  • David Charles Casha
  • Dean Steven Lear
  • Eathan Thomas Hill
  • Edward Lawrence Bourne
  • Jack Piper
  • James Salvatore Raso
  • Jordan David Marks Lacey
  • Julie Ann Wisemantel
  • Kit Benjamin Butler
  • Lisa Sophie Bruhn
  • Mark Raymond Jordan
  • Nocholas Borsovszky
  • Parminder Singh Toor
  • Paul Pham
  • Raymond George Clarke
  • Rodney Barry Hoole
  • Ron Kevan Loveday
  • Salvatore Joseph Nardi
  • Sergey Usoltsev
  • Tylar Grech
Just In

