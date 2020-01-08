Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 40 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
8th Jan 2020 5:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the local court today.

  • Adam Raymond Jeffery
  • Andrew William Wall
  • Benjamin John Charles
  • Benjamin Robert Barrie
  • Brett Hill
  • Cassidy John Spinks
  • Cheyanne Swan Porter
  • Christopher Glen Wilson
  • Christopher Ison
  • Corey William Clare
  • Dean Vincent Kennett
  • Dion Michael Barry
  • Edmund Omani Toa
  • Edwin Reginald Horrocks
  • Gabriel Wayne Martin
  • Gayle Joan Hanley
  • Gordon Munro Park
  • Gregory Aaron Bailey
  • Heidi Michelle Fox
  • J R Stephens & Co Pty Ltd
  • Jade Lillian Maginn
  • Jai Aaron Robson
  • John Michael Wallace
  • Joshua Peter Cimpa
  • Kaine Edward Boyle
  • Karl Andrew Rowland
  • Kenneth Read
  • Luke Anthony Vlach-Robertson
  • Maria Anesbury
  • Matthew Thomas Rae
  • Neave Management Pty Ltd
  • Patricia Michele Stacey
  • Peter John Hayes
  • Richard William Goulding
  • Rodney John Edwards
  • Sara Jane Bidgood
  • Stephen James Wong
  • Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu
  • Trent Stephen Riley
  • Zayne Turk
