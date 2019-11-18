IN COURT: 40 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the local court today.
- David Gardiner
- Adam Bellette
- Alan Randall
- Amorn Boyd
- Ben Thomas Stanford
- Bodhi Croft
- Brendan Phillips
- Bronson Samuel Godfrey
- Catherine Ann Ross
- Christina Simpson
- Cory Reading
- Daniel Charles Henry
- Daniel John Derek Parry
- David Andrew Gardiner
- David Lloyd Ashmore
- Emma Cottee
- Frederick Francis Broadhurst
- Gillian Maree Laurie
- Jackson McKenzie
- Jared Temple
- Jarrad Charles French
- Jeremy Allan Tyson
- Jesse Jarrett
- Joshua Lea McCarthy
- Kaleb Sharp
- Kenny Morris
- Luke John Bevan
- Luke Keith Bell
- Marcus Per Wahlstrom
- Nickita Usoltsev
- Pearl Corowa
- Phenphan Sutsaeng
- Phillip Richard Gelder
- Rachael Debbrah Hoskins
- Robert Joseph Schwarz
- Stephen James Wong
- Stephen Nepia
- Sunny May Davidson
- Vaughan Scott Cumming
- Wade Blake Gilmore