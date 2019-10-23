Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 41 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
23rd Oct 2019 8:36 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Rodney Barry Hoole
  • Karl John Clarke
  • Leslie Blair Cole
  • James Patrick O’Keefe
  • Marcelo Brandao Martins
  • Adam Michael Ryan
  • Luke John Bevan
  • Michael Charles Cook
  • Dylan Harvey Voight
  • Benjamin Thomas Maxwell Wise
  • Alec Dornan
  • Courtney Ian Kovac
  • Hud Sandy
  • Sarah Maree Butkowsky
  • Sheridan Dianne Stewart
  • Matthew Troy Whitelock
  • Kayne Deighton Lines
  • Kris Brendan Collins
  • Thomas Vincent Watkin
  • Riley Poulson
  • Mitchell Fielding
  • Michael Andrew O’Neill
  • Luke Stephen Keith Bell
  • Jack Claude Pick
  • Izak Joshua Luhrs
  • Joshua Waters
  • Aaron Read
  • Lachlan Sheldon
  • Danny John Maloney
  • Gordon Harold Tully
  • Zye Allen
  • Arthur Henry Baker
  • Jacob Keith Gleeson
  • Stuart Charles Newman
  • Jakob Barrow
  • Scott Maxwell Johnson
  • Mark Stephen Eckford
  • Robert Edgar Matthew Bero
  • Elijah John Devlin
  • Jason Mark James
