Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 42 people to face Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
18th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the local court today.

  • Adam Robert Wilson
  • Allen Anthony Whatman
  • Arthur Henry Baker
  • Bronson Samuel Godfrey
  • Callum Tom Fitzgerald
  • Courtney Ian Kovac
  • Daniel Charles Henry
  • Danny John Maloney
  • Dylan Harvey Voight
  • Elizabeth Oriamy Ojulu
  • Geoffrey Ghyoot
  • Gordon Harold Tully
  • Graham Stephen Belcher
  • Jacob Keith Gleeson
  • James Patrick O’Keeffe
  • Jasmine Peta Gundy
  • Jason Mark James
  • Joshua Waters
  • Kris Brendan Collins
  • Luke Stephen Keith Bell
  • Matthew Troy Whitelock
  • Michael Andrew O’Neill
  • Michael Charles Cook
  • Nash Steven Cobb
  • Natasha Ann Murphy
  • Nathan Roberts
  • Nigel Walker
  • Paul Thomas Ryan
  • Richard Raymond le Thorn
  • Riley Poulson
  • Robert Edgar Matthew Bero
  • Romeo le Thorn
  • Sarah Maree Butkowsky
  • Sheriden Dianne Stewart
  • Shyeanne Schefe
  • Stuart Charles Newman
  • Thomas Vincent Watkin
  • Tylar Grech
  • Vaden Skelton
  • Wayne Bradley Garner
  • Zye Allen
  • Ronald Connolly
