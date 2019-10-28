Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court.
News

IN COURT: 44 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court today

Jodie Callcott
28th Oct 2019 9:03 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Brendan Michael Eldridge
  • Brett James McKeown
  • Christopher Ison
  • Corey Sakima Ivey
  • Daniel Caine Holland
  • Daniel Charles Henry
  • David Earl Dawson
  • David John Ilott
  • Dean Sikiric
  • Duncan McKellar Stewart
  • Ian Stanley Goldfinch
  • Jake Jypsy James Wiffen Jake Thomas Batey
  • Jay Michael Smith
  • Joanna Smith
  • Jody James Bray
  • John Duval Moore
  • John Edward Gardiner
  • John Michael Prisk
  • Joshua James Torrens
  • Joshua Paul Reynolds Tuddenham
  • Karen Becconsall
  • Kelly Garret
  • Kristopher Heathcote
  • Louise Suzanne Ryan
  • Mark Patrick Heaney
  • Mathew Hauge
  • Matthew Lee Allen-Ankins
  • Matthew Lee Herbert
  • Michaele Genevieve Cross
  • Mitchell Sawyer
  • Monai Vincze Riley
  • Paul James Wright
  • Robert Joseph Schwarz
  • Roger William Cusack
  • Rudi Johana Schwartz
  • Ryan Anthony O’Shea
  • Shane Anthony Cvirn
  • Steven James Foran
  • Tina Louise Parkes
  • Trent Stephen Riley
  • Tye David Jackson
  • Vaughan Scott Cummings
  • Wade Blake Gilmore
