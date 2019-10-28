IN COURT: 44 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Brendan Michael Eldridge
- Brett James McKeown
- Christopher Ison
- Corey Sakima Ivey
- Daniel Caine Holland
- Daniel Charles Henry
- David Earl Dawson
- David John Ilott
- Dean Sikiric
- Duncan McKellar Stewart
- Ian Stanley Goldfinch
- Jake Jypsy James Wiffen Jake Thomas Batey
- Jay Michael Smith
- Joanna Smith
- Jody James Bray
- John Duval Moore
- John Edward Gardiner
- John Michael Prisk
- Joshua James Torrens
- Joshua Paul Reynolds Tuddenham
- Karen Becconsall
- Kelly Garret
- Kristopher Heathcote
- Louise Suzanne Ryan
- Mark Patrick Heaney
- Mathew Hauge
- Matthew Lee Allen-Ankins
- Matthew Lee Herbert
- Michaele Genevieve Cross
- Mitchell Sawyer
- Monai Vincze Riley
- Paul James Wright
- Robert Joseph Schwarz
- Roger William Cusack
- Rudi Johana Schwartz
- Ryan Anthony O’Shea
- Shane Anthony Cvirn
- Steven James Foran
- Tina Louise Parkes
- Trent Stephen Riley
- Tye David Jackson
- Vaughan Scott Cummings
- Wade Blake Gilmore
- Mitchell Sawyer