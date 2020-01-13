Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 44 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
13th Jan 2020 9:02 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Andrew Frederick Manning
  • Ashleigh Piirikivi
  • Barun Maiti
  • Benjamin James Cross
  • Cephas Gyemore
  • Chad Lee Gordon
  • Christopher Regan
  • Cody Jai Thomason
  • David Andrew Gardiner
  • David John Draper
  • Dean Anthony Couttas
  • Dylan Jai Green
  • Holly Lee Mason
  • Jacob John David Stone
  • James Albert Honnery
  • James Leon
  • Jarrod Steven Skimmings
  • Jasmine Meloury
  • Kodi Nash O’Contorres-Mulry
  • Lance Thomas Aaskov
  • Leah Evans
  • Lucky Ann Anthony
  • Mark Anthony Orr
  • Mark Stephen Lodge
  • Mathew John Shaw
  • Matthew Charles Byrnes
  • Matthew Wilkins
  • Michaela Genevieve Cross
  • Mitchell Paul Holloway
  • Morrison Schrader
  • Natara May James
  • Nathan Mark McTaggart Jarratt
  • Nathan Richard Stewart
  • Nicholas Dane Rudman
  • Paul Thomas Lasserre
  • Roger Christopher Borg
  • Scott Anthony Cornell
  • Scott Robert Vagne
  • Sean Stanley Barret
  • Stephen Andrew Brough
  • Thomas Robert Bergamin
  • Torey Cooper
  • Trent Campbell Williams
  • Vaden Skelton
