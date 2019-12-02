Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 57 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

Jodie Callcott
2nd Dec 2019 9:50 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the local court today.

  • Aaron Anthony Smith
  • Adrian Durrant
  • Andre Rosa
  • Aubrey John Cora
  • Ben Thomas Stanford
  • Blair Wilson
  • Brendon Veares
  • Cameron Dawson
  • Christopher Foster
  • Christopher Lee O’Kell
  • Christopher Regan
  • Christopher Scott Stewart
  • Corey Jay Rush
  • Craig Robbins
  • Dane Frederick David Simms
  • David Charles Glennie
  • David Lloyd Ashmore
  • Dayla Naomi Hrynyk
  • Gregory John Keating
  • Harley Jay Bantine
  • Heath Michael Kliendienst
  • Hema George Tukiri
  • Jarden James Alex Gatt
  • Jayden Joseph Rogers
  • Jeremy James Holten
  • Jesse Dean Pratt
  • Jessica Marie Canning
  • John Warren Westaway
  • Joshua Osborne
  • Kaleb Michael Sharp
  • Karen Becconsall
  • Keith Smith
  • Kodie Nash O’Contorres-Mulry
  • Kristian John Tucker
  • Luke Martin
  • Lyndon Lloyd Pickering
  • Mahina Glory o te Tamaira
  • Matthew John Baker
  • Matthew Raymond White
  • Michael Georgiou
  • Mitchell Hart
  • Molly Wood
  • Nathan Adrian Hart
  • Nathan James Hall
  • Nickita Usoltsev
  • Nikki Margaret Aldcroft
  • Samuel James Light
  • Scott Colin Dundon
  • Scott Robert Vagne
  • Shaniqua Butterworth
  • Steven Paul Bates
  • Thao Xuan Vu
  • Troy McLeay Aberdeen
  • Vaughan Scott Cummings
  • Warren Boyd
  • Zacary Paul William Capps
  • Zachary Cole Johnson
