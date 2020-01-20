Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

Jodie Callcott
20th Jan 2020 4:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Adam Michael Barclay
  • Adrian Summers
  • Angela Neil
  • Angus-Sean Haas
  • Anthony Cora
  • Benjamin Jacob Carstairs
  • Bernard Christopher Morrow
  • Billee Kathleen Holdsworth
  • Bradley James Hallard
  • Bradley Ross Adam
  • Christopher Andrew la Galle
  • Daemon Blake Edwards
  • Daniel Burkitt
  • Daniel William Crooks
  • Dean Anthony Couttas
  • Dean Garth Whitford
  • Deepak Kumar
  • Donald Keith Norris
  • Emma Cottee
  • Giacondo Ludovici
  • Hema Geroge Tukiri
  • Isabella Ranieri
  • Jackson McKenzie
  • Jacqui Rae Cardilini
  • Jarrod Steven Skimmings
  • Jesse Wilkinson
  • Jessica Elizabeth Luttrell
  • Jessica Grayson
  • Justin John Molony
  • Karlie Scott
  • Keith Smith
  • Kelly Garratt
  • Kurt Thomas
  • Ky Brian Manser
  • Liam Jack Gunn
  • Luke Anthony Vlach-Robertson
  • Lyndon Haydon Harding
  • Matthew John Baker
  • Maxwell John Baker
  • Michael Anthony Sharp
  • Nathan James Hall
  • Nathan James Mudge
  • Nathan James Windley
  • Paige Matthews
  • Patrick Corcoran
  • Paul Shedlowich
  • Rachael Terese Pitt
  • Racula Roman
  • Ronald McDonald
  • Ryan Terence Cronin
  • Samantha Elizabeth Anthony
  • Samuel Walter Duj
  • Scott Paul Hazel
  • Shane Anthony King
  • Stefan Russell McAndrew
  • Tammarra Seakins
  • Thomas James Cahill
  • Vaden Skelton
  • Wendy Ann Beetham
  • Wendy Patricia Bright
  • Zac Amey
Tweed Daily News

