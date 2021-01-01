In Hearts Wake headed back to the studio in Bangalow

Australian metal band In Hearts Wake are set to make a new EP. Picture: Supplied.

Australian metal band In Hearts Wake are set to make a new EP. Picture: Supplied.

Beloved Byron Bay band In Hearts Wake are set to record a new EP in 2021 after Create NSW announced their new funding for artists in 2021.

Create NSW has announced 97 recipients will share in $5.045 million funding through Round 1 of the 2020/21 Arts and Cultural Funding Program.

In Hearts Wake was one of three local acts which will receive funding for the program.

The band is set to head to Bangalow to record a seven track EP comprising of seven songs, five new works and two previously released reimagined songs in an unplugged style.

The $17,750 will cover the recording process while the EP will be mixed and produced in Michigan.

Their last album, Kaliyuga, was nominated for an ARIA award earlier this year and debuted at number 3 on the ARIA chart.

SEE MORE: Byron band's album is huge chart success

Kaliyuga was made as a carbon neutral album which saw the emissions of the album offset by the plantation of trees and sustainable recording practices.

SEE MORE: Heavy rock but carbon neutral album