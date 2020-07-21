IN PHOTOS: Ruthless Tigers crush Lismore Swans

TIGERS ROAR: Tweed Coast Tigers crushed the Lismore Swans at Oakes Oval on July 18, 2020.

THE TWEED Coast Tigers were in sublime form when they delivered an absolute shellacking to the Lismore Swans senior men’s team at Oakes Oval on Saturday.

The Tigers 20.8.128 took the Swans 2.0.12 to the cleaners.

From the sounding of the first siren, the Tigers took control of the game and despite some valiant efforts by Swans players, were in the driver’s seat until the end.

It’s been a tough start to the Swans’ promotion to a higher league as round two of the Queensland Football Association Division 2 South Seniors match revealed.

Although they showed glimpses of brilliance such as when Daniel Bruce kicked their only two goals, they were unable to string these together.

The Tigers seemed to be on a goalkicking juggernaut with Conor McDowell putting five between the big sticks, while teammates Glen Phelps and Thomas Arnold kicked four each and Charlie Trevaskis threaded three which pleased coach Hamish Mitchell.

ALL ACTION: Tweed Coast Tigers vs Lismore Swans at Oakes Oval on July 18, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

Swans captain Eoghan McNutt and coach Joey Mitchell strove to rally their players but were comprehensively beaten.

But Mitchell remains positive.

“We have a lot of new players from other codes still developing their AFL instincts,” he said,

”There’s a good depth of talent there.”

DRAW: The reserves match between the Tweed Coast Tigers vs Lismore Swans at Oakes Oval on July 18, 2020 was a draw. Photo: Alison Paterson

Earlier in the reserves match, the Swans drew Tigers, scoring 4.9.33 to 5.3.33.

Tweed’s consistency in smothering free kicks was overcome by Lismore’s dogged determination and grit.

FOOTY FEVER: Oskar Jones played a nimble game for the Lismore Swans when they battled the Tweed Coast Tigers at Oakes Oval on July 18, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

A heartfelt halftime speech from player-coach Tim Whalan saw them kicking a goal within a minute of running back onto the ground.

Whalan who played reserves and seniors matches with a suspected cracked rib, said “that goal just lifted everyone.”

Tweed’s reserve captain Tom Edwards said he was “pretty pleased with the result.”.

TIGERS ROAR: The Tweed Coast Tigers and Lismore Swans reserves drew in the round 2 game of the season at Oakes Oval on July 18, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

Meanwhile, in the women’s game the Swans lost 0.5.5 to Tigers 3.8.26.

Swans women’s coach Shawn Holland said considering half the team are new to the game, he’s “really impressed with their enthusiasm and adaptation to learning and playing.”