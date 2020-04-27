PHOTO ESSAY: How Tweed banded together for Anzac Day

bob anthony Full Profile Login to follow

FOR many on the Tweed, Anzac Day 2020 will be remembered for how it was marked - in a very personal and unique way.

People of all ages came at the edge of their driveways, stood on their front lawns or balconies holding candles or listening in on their phones to hear the The Last Post played at 6am.

Some people even engaged musicians to play in their streets and while everyone kept their social distance, the day united the nation like it always has.

The Tweed may have been kept apart but the way the day was honoured will be something we will all be talking about in years to come.

It may even become part of Anzac Day with many comments on social media describing just how moving the day was for young and old.