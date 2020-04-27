PHOTO ESSAY: How Tweed banded together for Anzac Day

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon PHOTO ESSAY: How Tweed banded together for Anzac...

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Rain floods Tweed Heads streets

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News

News +50 GALLERY: Our readers beloved pets from across the...

News

News premium_icon OUT AND ABOUT: Snaps from the Tweed Heads...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: School holiday fun in the Tweed

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon RODEO ACTION: All the pics from Maclean Rodeo

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

News

PHOTO ESSAY: How Tweed banded together for Anzac Day

Scott Powick and
27th Apr 2020 2:11 PM
Updated: 4:54 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR many on the Tweed, Anzac Day 2020 will be remembered for how it was marked - in a very personal and unique way.  

People of all ages came at the edge of their driveways, stood on their front lawns or balconies holding candles or listening in on their phones to hear the The Last Post played at 6am.  

Some people even engaged musicians to play in their streets and while everyone kept their social distance, the day united the nation like it always has.  

The Tweed may have been kept apart but the way the day was honoured will be something we will all be talking about in years to come.  

It may even become part of Anzac Day with many comments on social media describing just how moving the day was for young and old.  

anzacday2020 twdanzacday twdcoronavirus twdhealth twdnews tweed
Tweed Daily News