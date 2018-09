Coach Brent Kite lead the Tweed Coast Raiders to victory in his first year at the club.

The Tweed Coast Raiders are on top of the footy world this morning after defeating Ballina 24-4 in yesterday's NRRRL final to clinch the club's first premiership in the league in front of an incredible travelling contingent of fans.

Check out all the pics below: