Flooding Murwillumbah Feb 13/14
News

IN PICTURES: Weird and worrying scenes of Tweed’s flooding

ScottP11
Scott Powick
14th Feb 2020 10:51 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
FROM catching fish by hand on Tweed Valley Way in Murwillumbah to crabs waiting for the pub to open on the main street of Tumbulgum- Tweed Daily News' photographer Scott Powick was there to capture the weird and worrying scenes of flooding on the Tweed.

For a full wrap up of how emergency services and locals dealt with the natural disaster declaration pick up your copy of Saturday's Tweed Daily News.

For up to date information and rolling coverage keep your eyes trained on our website.

Tweed Daily News

