Inaugural Tweed Tigers captain makes 50th game

Tweed Tigers captain Rachel Kelly played her 50th game for the club on Saturday. Pictured leading her team out onto the field at an earlier game. Pic: Supplied.

THE clinching factor that lured Rachel Kelly to Aussie rules from soccer was the fact she got to tackle people.

And 49 games on, she's still got the bruises to prove it.

On Saturday, Kelly became the first Tweed Tigers women's player, and possibly the first in the league, to surpass the 50 game milestone after joining the Northern Rivers women's league as an inaugural player in 2017.

The 40-year-old has held the mantle of captain and co-captain for her entire half-century and is even married to club president Ben.

"I'm really proud and honoured to be the first female in the club to reach this milestone," Kelly said.

"It's not something I ever thought would happen but I'm stoked.

"I love this club.

"It's (contact and tackling) what I'd love about it.

"I've still got the bruises to show it.

"The growth of the club and everyone it's brought together, it's such a big family and I love it."

The full back is known for her tough but fair attack on the football.

Kelly wears number 77 for the Tigers after winning a rock, paper, scissors standoff for the number 7 guernsey between teammates Kiri Walle and Amy Ella who both remain close friends to this day.