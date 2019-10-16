Menu
The Casino fodder distribution point is providing emergency assistance to fire affected landholders. Landholders requiring emergency assistance are encouraged to contact 1800 814 647.Pictured is NSW DPI's Chris O'Reilly, Kel Langfield, Brendan O'Brien, Jess Locke and Nathan Jennings from Local Land Services and Peter Brown from the Rural Resilience Program. Blake Nicholson
Incident control centre moves to Grafton

TIM JARRETT
by
16th Oct 2019 8:12 AM
PART of the bushfire recovery effort has moved to Grafton as support is offered to primary producers dealing with stock losses.

As the extent of the devastation from Ewingar to Rappville is uncovered, staff from Local Land Services and Department of Primary Industries have set up in Grafton as part of the Agriculture and Animal Services Functional Area.

The AASFAi included staff from across the state and was set up to help ensure animal welfare and provide support to those in the agriculture industry during a bushfire emergency.

Jamie Maddocks, AASFA incident controller said teams were already conducting damage assessments and that infrastructure and stock losses were expected to grow over the coming days.

"They are certainly going through a very tough time with the scale of impacts and also the impacts on top of extended dry conditions," he said.

"It is extremely difficult situations out there and we are responding to requests for assistance and also being proactive to identify landholders in need and provide services to assist where we can."

A fodder distribution point has been established in Casino and is providing support to landholders affected by the Busby Flat and Long Gully Road fires. It is staffed from 8am until 4pm daily.

Bushfire affected landholders requiring emergency fodder, livestock or domestic animal assessment are urged to call the Agriculture and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647.

Mr Maddocks said they were already assisting fire affected communities with stock water, animal assessment, veterinary assistance and stock euthanasia and burial but stressed the importance of landholders getting in touch with them.

He also urged landholders to prepare for a dire summer by ensuring they have a plan to manage livestock and animals in the event of a bush fire.

