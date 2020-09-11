INCREASE: Find out where increases in COVID-19 testing are

THE North Coast has seen a constant increase of testing for COVID-19 as community transmission still continues in Sydney and Melbourne.

Figures released by NSW Health show there have been 55,572 tests in the past three months in postcodes from numbered 2450 to 2490.

This includes an area stretching from Mylestom in the south to Tweed Heads in the north, with addresses contained in both the Northern NSW and Mid North Coast health districts.

You can find out how many tests have been in done in your postcode through our interactive chart below.

In the postcodes ranging from 2450 to 2459 based near Coffs Harbour, testing almost doubled from 2719 in June to 4827 in August.

In the Clarence, testing also almost doubled from 1252 in June to 2433 in August.

A mammoth 16285 tests were conducted across the Northern Rivers, compared to 9224 in June.

Northern NSW Local Health District executive officer Wayne Jones said the district had completed 62,000 tests since the pandemic began.

"This is an excellent result, and our community should be proud of their actions in coming forward to get tested," he said

"As the pandemic continues, we are pleased to see that increasing numbers of people are presenting to testing clinics all across the district."

Mr Jones said at the Grafton Base Hospital testing clinic alone there were 1379 people tested in August, with around 32 per cent being children aged under 18.

"By continuing to come forward for testing, we will be able to quickly identify any new cases among our community, and improve the chances of stopping any spread of the virus," he said.

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.

As we prepare for the school holidays, Mr Jones said continued testing would be one of the key ways our community can do their part to keep each other safe.

"Please get tested immediately if you develop any cold or flu-like symptoms, and encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same," he said.

"Anyone directed to undertake a 14-day self-isolation period must stay in isolation for the full time, even if they test negative.

"Early testing may not detect an infection, and release from self-isolation based on a negative test could allow an infectious person to infect others in the community. Most people who are infected and develop symptoms will do so within 14 days of exposure.

The Grafton Base Hospital COVID-19 clinic.

A full list of Northern NSW Local Health district testing clinics can be found at: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/clinics.aspx

On the Mid North Coast, a list of clinics is found here: https://mnclhd.health.nsw.gov.au/health-consumer-information/covid-19-coronavirus-clinics/