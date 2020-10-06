Menu
A dead whale has washed up on a Tweed Beach. Photo: Surf Life Saving NSW
A dead whale has washed up on a Tweed Beach. Photo: Surf Life Saving NSW
News

Increased shark activity warning after dead whale washes up

Jessica Lamb
6th Oct 2020 8:44 AM
SURF Life Saving NSW have warned beachgoers there are sharks feeding on a whale carcass close to shore at south Casuarina Beach.

Residents are warned to be extra cautious when going to the beach in the Tweed particularly from Salt to Cabarita.

 

A dead whale has washed up on Casuarina Beach. Photo: James Owen
A dead whale has washed up on Casuarina Beach. Photo: James Owen

 

The large dead whale washed up yesterday afternoon and Tweed Shire Council has confirmed they are working with the Department of Primary Industry to remove the carcass.

The council say their preference is to dispose of it at the landfill at Stotts Creek.

