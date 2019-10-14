Menu
Out of the Blue Adventures captured incredible images and footage of killer whales off Ballina.
Environment

'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat off Ballina

14th Oct 2019 6:45 AM

PASSENGERS on board an Out of the Blue Adventures whale watching boat had an incredible experience over the weekend, witnessing a pod of killer whales attack a humpback whale calf off Ballina.

The Ballina-based whale watching company posted the amazing videos and photos on its Facebook page.

 

"Today I witnessed one of the most amazing sights I've ever seen out on the ocean," they wrote.

"I am excited to share this incredible 'killer whale' experience with everyone.

"Whilst watching a mother, calf and male escort humpback frolicking off the coast of Ballina, a scene started to unfold.

 

"A pod of 30+ killer whales came out of the blue and chaos began.

"The orcas tactfully separated the humpback calf from the others and preceded to drown and devour the calf.

"After this dramatic sequence of events, the pod of killer whales surrounded the boat for over two hours, which allowed our guests on both today's 8am and 11am cruises, to truly experience this once in a lifetime encounter."

 

A pod of orcas was spotted off Byron Bay in 2017, when a commercial fisherman filmed them near his boat.

At the time, president of the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, Ronny Ling, said orcas were a good example of nature in action.

"Because our whale numbers are increasing so are the predators," he said.

"We call orcas or killer whales the 'wolves of the sea', as they are pack animals like wolves."

See more at Out of the Blue Adventure website

ballina humpback whale killer whale orca out of the blue adventures whale watching
Lismore Northern Star

