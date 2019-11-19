Menu
This kid did not give up.
Soccer

Incredible soccer photo goes viral

19th Nov 2019

A PHOTOGRAPH highlighting the incredible size difference between two soccer players in an under-15 match in the Netherlands was widely circulated online this week and followed by the standard jokes.

"What a great picture of a son and his father", "I was watching this game … it was truly a wonderful moment when this player scored and celebrated with his wife and daughter", "that man's been through two divorces".

No doubt 14-year-old centreback David Easmon, who plays for Ajax and is highly rated by many at the Dutch giant, is a monster of a kid.

But there was another snap by photographer John Groeneweg that didn't get the same attention - and it should have.

Easmon's opponent, who plays for Sparta, might have lost the match 6-2, but he had one moment of glory he should put on a poster and hang in his room.

After seeing the first image there's no way you would think Easmon should get beaten to a header. But he did.

Size isn't everything.

