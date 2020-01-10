Incredible reaction to US fireys’ arrival

American firefighters who have just arrived to help fight Australia's bushfires have been given a hero's welcome at Sydney Airport.

Footage of the fireys walking through arrivals has been uploaded onto social media this morning.

It shows hundreds of Aussies stopping to applaud and cheer as they fireys walk through.

Seventy-one firefighters from the US and Canada have arrived this week to help with firefighting efforts.

The fireys from the US were given a hero’s welcome. Picture: RFS

Earlier this week Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted thanking US President Donald Trump for his "strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia".

Mr Trump tweeted that "we love Australia!" in response to Mr Morrison's tweet.

Twenty-two members of the New Zealand military have also arrived this week to assist with the efforts, adding to the 157 New Zealand firefighters already deployed in Australia.

Some of them have been assisting their Australian colleagues since October.

Thanks for the call @realDonaldTrump and for your strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia during our terrible bushfire season. Thanks also to the American people for their many messages of support. Australia and the US are great mates. 🇺🇸 🇦🇺 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 7, 2020

Three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crew, two army combat engineer sections and command elements have been sent to support the Australian Defence Force.

It's understood they will be deployed at the Edinburgh defence base in Adelaide, South Australia, and are expected to remain until at least the end of January.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Facebook: "This is by no means the only thing we can do to help, and we're at the ready and talking to our neighbours frequently."

"It's been devastating to watch from afar, I can only imagine what it feels like to experience it directly," Ms Ardern said.

"I've been in contact with the Australian PM again this week to share our support and to offer whatever we can to help. Australia stood by us through some horrific moments in 2019, and we're here to do the same."

UK PM Boris Johnson has also pledged to "stand with" Australia and provide assistance.

Our hearts go out to all those in Australia affected by these devastating fires. I have been in touch with PM @ScottMorrisonMP to offer any assistance we can provide. We stand with you at this very difficult time. 🇬🇧🇦🇺 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2020

James Marape, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, says 1000 soldiers and firefighters from his country are standing by and they are ready when needed.

Mr Marape said he had been in "constant contact" with Mr Morrison over the last few weeks.

"Australia is the closest friend of PNG and is always the first in PNG in our times of adversities and we offer our hearts and our hands to you in this time of fire-induced tragedies," Mr Marape said in a statement.

The government of Vanuatu has also pledged 20m vatu (AU$250,000) to assist the Rural Fire Service.

"As a Pacific neighbour and friend, we have watched as Australia has been devastated by these horrific bushfires. We offer whatever assistance we can in this time of need, as Australia has always done in ours," said acting prime minister Jotham Napat.

He said he had "watched in awe" at the work of Australia's volunteer firefighters.

"It shows the true Australian spirit and one which we are very proud of, as your friend and neighbour."

Fijian prime minister Frank Bainimarama tweeted that he had "written to Scott Morrison to offer Fiji's assistance in any way we can to deal with this crisis."