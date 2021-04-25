Incredible stories: Veterans reflect on Anzac Day

Residents at Southern Cross Care Banora Point are coming together to keep the Anzac spirit alive and honour veterans and service members.

This year, the residents are happy the ceremonial aspects of the day will be a little more normal after COVID-19 restrictions have eased since 2020.

Two remarkable veterans living at the aged care facility share their stories about their service.

Leslie Atkinson was 12 years old when World War Two began.

The 94-year-old had grown up in London and was evacuated to the country area of England to avoid the German bombing of buildings at the time, known as The Blitz.

Leslie Atkinson from Southern Cross Care Banora Point gets ready for Anzac Day 2021.

Leslie lied about his age to be part of the war effort in protecting his country.

He joined the Royal British Army and travelled to the Bay of Biscay, going through the Suez Canal, stopping in Egypt for a while and then to India, where he served for some time.

When the war officially ended, Leslie stayed with the British Army, working in "mopping up operations", which included peacekeeping duties and the taking of prisoners.

Meanwhile, Jessie Moss served from 1942 to 1945 in the Royal Australian Air Force.

The 97-year-old woman remembered when a call to arms telegram arrived at the Urbenville Post Office in Country NSW.

"I got the telegram on a Friday and had to be ready to go at the RAAF Amberley base just a few days later," Ms Moss said.

Growing up on a farm, Jessie had many skills to offer and performed duties, including a telephonist and truck driver.

Ms Moss said she will never forget her time as a telephonist during the bombing of Pearl Harbour in 1945.

Jessie Moss from Southern Cross Care Banora Point gets ready for Anzac Day 2021.

Helen Emmerson, CEO of Southern Cross Care NSW & ACT, says it's important for residents to be able to commemorate the service of loved ones and friends with a little more normality this year.

"Anzac Day has long been steeped in tradition, but last year, COVID-19 restrictions changed the way we were able to honour those who served for our country," Ms Emmerson said.

"Anzac Day is a time of reflection for all our residents.

"Like Leslie and Jessie, many of our residents have served or know someone who did.

"We want everyone to take the time to commemorate the Anzac spirit and the sacrifice of loved ones in our own personal ways."

