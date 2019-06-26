Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

India reduces Australian coal imports

by Sudarshan Varadhan
26th Jun 2019 10:09 AM

India has moved to reduce its dependence on Australian coal by increasing shipments of coking coal from the United States and Canada, with those countries' share rising to a sixth of all Indian imports of the fuel.

Australia's share in India's coking coal market fell to 71 per cent , or 36.91 million tonnes, during the year ended March 2019 - from about 88 per cent three years ago, according to India coal ministry data.

The United States and Canada had a 5.6 per cent share of the market three years ago.

Regular interruptions in India's main supplier over the last few years, including a flood in a major coal producing region in February and a cyclone which tore into Queensland in 2017, have caused worries about major supply disruptions in India.

Customs Data on Tuesday showing China's imports of Australian coking coal in May plunged 49.3 per cent from a month earlier, as buyers held off purchases because of uncertainty regarding government policy on Australian imports.

Australian coal imports have been subject to delays because of extended inspections at ports amid trade tensions between China and Australia.

Australian thermal coal exports to India could rise once Adani Enterprises' Carmichael mine starts exporting, which the company expects to do in two years.

More Stories

business coal editors picks india

Top Stories

    When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    premium_icon When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    News The new store is finally set to throw open its doors.

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Crime Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident over the weekend

    Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    premium_icon Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    News The application has been met with a scathing response.

    Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    premium_icon Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    News A Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) business case has been released