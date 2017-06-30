Indigenous age gap one glaring statistic in census

Australia's population has reached more than 23 million, according to the latest census data. Supplied by the ABS.

THE 2016 Census brought to light differences between the Tweed's general population and its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

One aspect that stood out was the median age of locals, with the age of general population 47 years while our local Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people were 23 years.

Dr Deborah Donoghue, Gnibi College of Indigenous Australian Peoples at Southern Cross University said the region's high number of retirees was part of the reason.

"What you would have in Tweed is a lot of people who live there are older and that would bring the median up to incorporate them,” Dr Donoghue said.

"Whereas in Aboriginal populations, mostly, there's more children and less people in the older age group above 80.

"What it's saying is that the population is younger in Aboriginal people in general than in the total population which has this large number of retirees.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Tweed paid on average $340 in rent in 2016 and the median monthly mortgage repayment was $1855.

The median weekly household income $1276. www.censusdata.abs.gov.au.