19°
News

Indigenous age gap one glaring statistic in census

Mitchell Crawley | 30th Jun 2017 2:52 PM
Australia's population has reached more than 23 million, according to the latest census data. Supplied by the ABS.
Australia's population has reached more than 23 million, according to the latest census data. Supplied by the ABS.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE 2016 Census brought to light differences between the Tweed's general population and its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

One aspect that stood out was the median age of locals, with the age of general population 47 years while our local Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people were 23 years.

Dr Deborah Donoghue, Gnibi College of Indigenous Australian Peoples at Southern Cross University said the region's high number of retirees was part of the reason.

"What you would have in Tweed is a lot of people who live there are older and that would bring the median up to incorporate them,” Dr Donoghue said.

"Whereas in Aboriginal populations, mostly, there's more children and less people in the older age group above 80.

"What it's saying is that the population is younger in Aboriginal people in general than in the total population which has this large number of retirees.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Tweed paid on average $340 in rent in 2016 and the median monthly mortgage repayment was $1855.

The median weekly household income $1276. www.censusdata.abs.gov.au.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  aboriginal and torres strait islanders census 2016 justine elliot tweed mp geoff provest tweed shire council

VIDEO: Aquaman gets the green light for Hastings film set

VIDEO: Aquaman gets the green light for Hastings film set

WARNER Bros. $160 million blockbuster Aquaman to make a splash at Hastings Point headland despite community backlash.

Tyalgum Music Festival line-up biggest ever

Louise King will perform at the 2017 Tyalgum Music Festival.

Annual concert continues to grow its reputation with music lovers

Lismore MP Thomas George announces retirement

Lismore MP Thomas George making an announcement about the Metgasco CSG licence. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Mr George has held the state seat of Lismore since 1999.

Everest in 18 hours: the toughest marathon on earth

Gold Coast man Chris Evans finished the Everest Extreme Ultra Marathon 60K in 18 hours. He is already planning his next challenge

“One of the marathoners (in our lodge) died before the start."

Local Partners

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

RESEARCH taps into massive market to create a link between Australian and Japanese aquaculture.

REVEALED: Byron scheme that 'wrecked lives' world-wide

Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.

Former saleswoman lifts lid on multi-million dollar house of cards

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

Tweed's film history showcased amid Hastings blockbuster controversy

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

Contemporary Executive Style Residence Is Sure To Impress!!

37 Australia Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $690,000 ...

Entertaining kitchen with waterfall stone benches, island servery, stainless appliances and walk in pantry Enjoy a casual drink in the cabana over looking the...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 $540,000 ...

Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly suited to its natural surrounds. Built in the late 80's it...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $520,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and proximity to deep water access makes for a truly unique offering.

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1 JULY 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

Detonate or Renovate?

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north towards Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning...

Rare Opportunity - Charming Original Home in A Perfect Location

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river and hinterland. With...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!