Uncle Andrew Johnston gives the Welcome to Country at the 2021 Australia Day ceremony in Kyogle.
Uncle Andrew Johnston gives the Welcome to Country at the 2021 Australia Day ceremony in Kyogle.
Indigenous culture honoured in Australia Day ceremony

Aisling Brennan
27th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
For the first time, the Kyogle Australia Day ceremony honoured indigenous culture with a smoking ceremony.

Gidabal man Andrew Johnston gave the traditional land owners acknowledgment on Tuesday in Kyogle to kick off the annual Australia Day Awards.

But it was a new sight for many to see the traditional smoking ceremony part of proceedings.

Kyogle Lions Club Australia Day event committee chair Francis O'Reilly said Mr Johnston had this year approached the committee asking to be a part of the ceremony.

"Since the Lions Club have hosted Australia Day, we normally don't do (a smoking ceremony)," Mr O'Reilly said.

 

"He asked us if he could do that, it's the first time that's happened in our history.

"It's good to see the indigenous community are willing to be a part of Australia Day."

Those who gathered to celebrate the day seemed to also appreciate the incorporation of honouring traditional people of the land.

During Mr Johnston's address, where he talked about the importance of incorporating "cultural fires" into land management practices", there was loud applause to his proposals of caring for the region which is steeped in "strong culture".

Lions Club member Roz Knight said this year's Australia Day theme that 'We are all part of the story' seemed to have resonated with many people in the community.

"They all love it," she said.

"The slogan has really brought us all together."

australia day bundjalung kyogle kyogle council lions clubs welcome to country
Lismore Northern Star

