Families urged to seek compo for Stolen Generation pain

VICTIMS of the Stolen Generation are being encouraged to seek compensation for the injustices they endured as a result of being forcibly removed from their families as children, from 1910 to the 1970s.

Class action law firm Shine Lawyers will launch a two day tour through the Northern Territory on February 9 and 10 to encourage victims to register for its class action.

The class action investigation launched in October 2020, and Shine Lawyers expects to file in the Federal Court in Sydney within the next two months.

Senior Associate Tristan Gaven, who is representing the firm, will be at Alice Springs and Tennant Creek today and tomorrow to encourage locals who are victims of "this inhumane wrong," to seek financial restitution.

"We estimate that there are at least 6000 people eligible to register for this class action," Ms Gaven said.

"Although a formal apology has been made, the Commonwealth continues to refuse compensation to members of the Stolen Generation in the Northern Territory, which we find abhorrent."

In February 2018, the Labor Party announced members of the Stolen Generation in the Northern Territory would receive $75,000 each under a national compensation scheme.

Under this scheme, survivors would also receive a $7000 one-off payment to help with funeral expenses. A national healing fund of $10 million would also be made available. However, the proposed scheme never came to fruition.

"The NT is among the last jurisdictions without a compensation scheme for survivors of the Stolen Generations who were torn away from their families," Ms Gaven said.

"A class action in this case is essential to give the Indigenous community an opportunity to seek collective justice."

Information sessions will be held at: Alice Springs Convention Centre, February 9 from 4-6pm and Papulu Apparr-kari Aboriginal Corporation, 17 Windley Street Tennant Creek on February 10 from 5-7pm.

To register or for more information, head to shine.com.au/service/class-actions/northern-territory-stolen-generations-class-action

