Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Public School kids sing and rap in their local Indigenous language.
Ballina Public School kids sing and rap in their local Indigenous language.
News

Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

Rebecca Fist
23rd Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIGENOUS performers like Baker Boy are rising in prominence and inspiring local kids to connect with their Aboriginality.

At Ballina Public School close to 110 kids, nearly half of the student body, are from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds.

With the help of a production company, a native language expert and a professional lyricist, they produced a music video titled 'Our voices being heard' using the border Bundjalung language.

It's an upbeat song about where they are from and the importance of place.

The kids are having a ball, backflipping off sand dunes in a clip filmed at several locations including Shaws Bay, Patchs Beach, Riley's Hill Quarry and Ballina Public School.

"They're all super talented," Aboriginal education officer Eli Cook said.

"It connects them closer to their identity and gives them a lot of confidence at school.

"A boy and girl coming out of the program recently went on to be school captains."

Students prepared the production in an eight-week program run by Mr Cook who is from the Nyangbal group of the Bundjalung nation.

The language program, which has been running locally for about five years, has been a success.

"The kids already have a strong language background," Mr Cook said.

"We do an acknowledgement of country at assembly each day, many of the kids speak quite fluently."

One Vision productions provided resources and expertise free of charge, as they had some remaining funding to use.

Ballina Coast High School also helped, making their professional recording studio available to the primary school kids.

aboriginal language education entertainment northern rivers education

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Total failure': Dreamworld findings revealed

        'Total failure': Dreamworld findings revealed

        News Dreamworld’s handling of safety risks at the time of a fatal ride tragedy in 2016 was a “total failure”, a coroner has found.

        Controversial telco development application approved

        premium_icon Controversial telco development application approved

        News After a heated debate, the development application has been approved

        Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        premium_icon Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        News Oatlands tragedy prompts state government to host road summit

        Coronavirus timing ‘couldn’t be worse’: NSW Treasurer

        premium_icon Coronavirus timing ‘couldn’t be worse’: NSW Treasurer

        Politics Coronavirus, bushfires, drought will hit NSW budget surplus: Treasurer