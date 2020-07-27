Indigenous surfing champion breaks down stereotypes

Tube riding is one of Latisha's favourite surfing positions, seen here at DBah.

PREVIOUSLY, Surf Scene had profiled MNM junior Archie Curtis who braved a pack of 10 sharks paddling on dusk.

This week fellow MNM member 17-year-old Latisha Clark, an indigenous women's surfing champion, reveals her craziest shark experience surfing in Fiji.

"Surfing Sigatoka with only me and a local sharing the waves that were about 6ft was the best surf of my life," she said.

"After I came out of the water, I asked the local why there was no one surfing, and he said this break was known for shark attacks."

Born in Brisbane from Torres Strait Islander and Filipino parents, the Year 12 student at Miami High is proud of her cultural background.

"To be Torres Strait islander holds a lot of pride for me. I am always proud of where I come from and I always will be," she said.

"Being from TSI descent is a great feeling it makes me feel empowered, strong and very proud of everything my culture holds.

Earning her best contest result as runner up at the Australian Open Women's Indigenous titles, Bells Beach, Victoria. Elley Harrison Surfing Victoria

"It is awesome to be someone that breaks stupid stereotypes down to show we are so much more than what people believe us to be."

Club committee spokesman Dave Bellman explains: "Latisha is very passionate about her cultural heritage.

"MNM Boardriders is very proud to have members from many cultures in its membership base.

"This adds to the great culture and dynamics of the club."

Latisha is a perennial Club contest finalist who surfs in the male divisions and that guarantee's a healthy banter on the MNM deck when she out scores her fellow male competitors.

"Latisha is supported by her entire family at every club round," Bellman said.

"They cheer her on in every heat, final and at the presentation.

"It's great to have this family engagement within the club. That's why we are known as the 'family club'."

Clark, whose local beach is Burleigh, started surfing on Christmas Day in 2016 at 13.

"No one in my family surfs and I had no friends that did, I just thought it was a cool sport so decided to have a go," she said.

"MNM has given me a lot of opportunities with my surfing, it means the world to me.

"The benefits from MNM would be travelling to compete and being able to meet new people and open up new opportunities."

As an added bonus, Latisha's coach at Miami High Matt Eastwell is also in MNM.

Her best contest results were runner-up in the Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles Open Women's final held at Bells Beach, Victoria, missing out on a win by a 0.04 of a point.

Last year Clark placed third in the Qld State Juniors earning her place to compete in the Australian Junior titles at Margaret River.

"Women's surfing is amazing, and guys are so supportive because a lot of the girls rip harder than the boys," she said.

"I would be the only girl surfing but nowadays I see a lot more girls having a go, which makes me really happy."

Her favourite surfers are Japan's Kanoa Igarashi and Hawaiian 4XWorld Womens champion Carissa Moore for their amazing styles and amazing turns.

Her goals in surfing are simple: "To always enjoy it and to inspire others to have a go, no matter what."

As a second-year accredited surf coach, Latisha loves sharing her knowledge of the sport.

Favourite boards are a 5'4 DHD, Project15 with FCSII fins and a 5'8, DNA. Interests outside of surfing is snorkelling, fishing, swimming, and hanging out with her friends and everything beach related.

"I've only been surfing for a few years so getting used to surfing big waves has definitely been the biggest struggle," she said.

"What's the worst that can happen? My favourite saying is 'full sends' which means just go for it and trust the outcome will overcome the fear."