Industrial action at hospital over staff 'being disciplined'

HEALTH Services Union members held a one-hour stop work meeting at the Tweed Hospital on Monday in response to two security guards 'being disciplined', the HSU says.

"Two security staff members at Tweed Heads hospital are currently being disciplined over violence prevention and management training,” the union said in a statement.

"The HSU has been in high-level talks with the Ministry of Health about improving safety in hospitals for the past 18 months.

"One of the outcomes of those talks has been to deliver training to staff on how to deal with violent and aggressive patients.

"For the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) to now want to discipline two security staff after delivering this training is a blatant disregard for safety.

"The (NNSWLHD) must cease all action towards the two security staff.”

NNSWLHD was asked for comment on the matter but no response had been received at time of going to print. Union members were set to stop work on Monday between 11am and noon.