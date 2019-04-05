Ines and Sam’s explosive final face-off

It's been a season of scandals, twists, fights and cheating and Married At First Sight is set to get even uglier in its final week.

The show was first turned on its head when Sam Ball and Ines Basic's short-lived affair was exposed, but what was even more shocking was their decision to opt out of the experiment altogether.

They said they wanted to give things a proper shot outside the TV show but their relationship fell to pieces before it even really began when Sam admitted he couldn't see a future with the legal assistant, 29, and brutally dumped her.

Now, we are about to see what happened when the pair reunited to film the show's reunion dinner party, which was recorded in January but will air on Sunday night - and we're told it's not pretty.

With obvious unfinished business to confront, the former star-crossed lovers sit down for a one-on-one chat where Ines demands answers from Sam, 26, about why he never called her, as promised, once they left the experiment.

Sam's response, or lack thereof, is believed to have angered Ines to the point where she gives him a piece of her mind.

"They have a deep and meaningful chat about why Sam didn't re-couple with her and eventually Ines ends up losing it and completely starts freaking out," a source told news.com.au.

"He did belittle her though, he said, 'Let's just talk like adults here there's no need to get angry.' Then she just started talking about all this crazy s**t.

"She started screaming at him and going completely off her head and Sam just sat there nodding, he didn't say a word, he didn't even look at her which just infuriated Ines even more."

Ines is visibly emotional in stills from the reunion. Picture: Supplied

Following their chat, Sam then received a private message on Instagram, which read, "It's going to be your funeral tomorrow".

A promo for the finale shows Ines launching at Sam and yelling, "Don't you ever make me question my worth," as her friend Jessika Power steps in to restrain her.

Ines told friends she was not in a good place at the time the reunion was filmed.

"She told me she felt like she left her soul on the floor of that commitment ceremony," a source close to the show explains. "She was fully suffering because she had been keeping everything in and in her head Sam had convinced her that he was legit and genuine but it appears he was obviously f***ing with her the whole time. She wasn't coping with the reality of it all."

On top of that, Ines weighed only 41kg at the time, was in therapy and also taking Valium to treat her chronic anxiety and PTSD.

The argument at the dinner party is allegedly so bad, it allowed Sam to get out of his remaining filming obligations and also his contract post-show, letting him sign with new management.

"He told producers that he refused to take part in the show anymore after the dinner party," a source told news.com.au.

"They (the producers) kept trying to make him reconsider but he just said 'no' and told them that he wasn't going to associated with people who were belittling him. He told them he was utterly embarrassed to be a part of the show."

Sam and Ines’ first carpark pash. Picture: Supplied

However, other contestants have instead branded Sam "too gutless" to face the music for his actions and to cop the wrath from his former wife Lizzie and lover Ines, as well as condemnation from the experts and his fellow cast members.

"After Ines ripped into him on the first night, he got a taste for what he was going to be in for the following night and he didn't want a bar of it," a fellow contestant explained. "He didn't want to own up for his wrongdoings and take responsibility for his actions."

And he pays for it. "Ines and Lizzie team up and get on the couch together and pull Sam to shreds," an on-set source revealed. "Ines later thanks Lizzie for giving her the opportunity to speak her truth. It was a highly emotional time for her."

Since their departures from MAFS, Ines and Sam have been embroiled in a war of words on social media.

Sam and Ines in bed. Picture: Supplied

After Sam suggested that their affair was faked, Ines hit back on Instagram with the sensational claim that he had performed a sex act on her for four hours.

Sam later hit back, saying that Ines only started the rumour because he had refused to have sex with her.

Megan Pustetto is a freelance journalist. Continue the conversation @meganpustetto