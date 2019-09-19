Influencer’s absurd request smacked down

One Sydney bar has a had a savage response to an influencer’s request for free drinks.

One Sydney bar has a had a savage response to an influencer’s request for free drinks.

A Sydney bar has gotten sweet revenge on a so-called influencer's dummy spit after their demand for free drinks was denied.

In a post on its Instagram page, Bulletin Place shared screenshots of an exchange with an influencer that quickly went south.

The conversation started off politely enough, with the influencer complimenting the bar and saying it "would be great to promote you on Instagram".

"That would be great. Thanks!" Bulletin Place's Instagram account replied, before the influencer decided to make it clear they wouldn't be doing it out of the kindness of their heart but in exchange for free drinks.

The exchange starts off politely enough until the influencer makes it clear he’s after free drinks.

"Yeah nah lol," Bulletin Place replied. "Good luck with your influencing mate."

But the influencer didn't take the rejection graciously, bizarrely then claiming he had "never actually seen your bar" and was "booked out anyway with other relevant bars in Sydney".

"We were just listed in the top 100 bars in the world. 'Booked out' - I'm glad margaritas can pay the rent, you peasant," Bulletin Place replied, prompting a furious response.

"Hahaha I don't drink mararitas I'm not a homeless C**t oor a p***y. Good luck withh your shity bar that you think is so great but know (sic) one knows about," they typed back.

"Anyway I've got more relevant bars to talk to, thanks for messaging back though with such a nice response."

Does this influencer need some ice for that burn?

But Bulletin Place wasn't done with their fun, posting the exchange on their Instagram and writing: "Such a shame we're so irrelevant. How are we ever going to (be) popular."

Their post was praised on Instagram, with several people pointing out it was better advertising than anything an influencer could provide.

"Brilliant form guys! Your smack down was a better promotional tool for a bloke like me than any influencer would provide! Might pop in for a margarita!"

They've also embraced their "review" from the disgruntled influencer and posted it in their Instagram bio.

In an ironic twist, the influencer in question doesn't seem to have taken kindly to the online notoriety they generated and now appears to have either deleted their account or changed their username.

Bulletin Place's take-down comes as other hotels and restaurants have cracked down on requests from influencers for free stays and meals.

Last year YouTuber Elle Darby claimed she was "humiliated" by a Dublin hotel owner's rant after she had requested a free stay.

In April, Philippines hotel White Bana Beach Club posted on Facebook that they were not interested in the many requests they were receiving from influencers.

"We would like to suggest to try another way to eat, drink, or sleep for free. Or try to actually work," the post read.