News

Chicken schnitzels in Woolies recall

by Christine McGinn, AAP
3rd Apr 2019 5:11 PM

Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzels have been recalled from sale in Victoria amid concerns they contain gluten.

The 440-gram packs of chilled Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzel on sale at Woolworths were recalled on Wednesday by the company which feared that if eaten, consumers might suffer an allergic reaction.

"The recall is due to incorrect packaging (Southern Style Tenders were packaged incorrectly in gluten-free schnitzel labelled tray) which has resulted in the presence of undeclared allergen - gluten," the company said. "Consumers who have a gluten allergy or intolerance should not consume these products." The suspect product has been on shelves since Friday and have a best-before date of April 8.

Buyers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

