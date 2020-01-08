‘Inhale, exhale’: Local artist returns to art after illness

Robyn Elisabeth, Untitled 2019, acrylic and oil on board, 94 x 124cm. Image courtesy of the artist.

Robyn Elisabeth, Untitled 2019, acrylic and oil on board, 94 x 124cm. Image courtesy of the artist.

A MURWILLUMBAH artist has drawn on her experience battling a debilitating illness to create a new exhibition at the Tweed Regional Gallery's annexe, Gallery Down Town.

Robyn Elizabeth has produced an exhibition titled 'Inhale, Exhale, Release' which reflects her illness which left her merely existing by inhaling and exhaling.

Ms Elizabeth's body of work is in oil and acrylic using elements of line, form and colour to release her stored creative energy.

"These works represent my responses from visual and emotional stimulation, whether it be from the natural or built environment during that release period," she said.

"Sometimes it might be just a glimpse, a shadow or reflection that inspires me.

"I then let my inner self direct me and allow my brushstrokes to be guided by my feelings; never thinking this is right or wrong, just letting it happen."

Haley Calderon, artist portrait printing map of experience 2019. Image courtesy of the artist. Photography by Michelle Eabry.

Her exhibition will feature alongside 'Map of Experience' by Lismore's Haley Calderon.

Ms Calderon is an emerging artist whose printmaking, works on paper, hand-moulded clay and installation trace "a map of experience" through an introspective studio-based arts practice.

TRG director Susi Muddiman OAM said she was thrilled the Gallery continues the Community Access Exhibitions Program in 2020.

"This initiative has allowed the gallery to expand its footprint dedicated to artists of the region," she said.

"Haley and Robyn are fantastic artists to launch the 2020 program.

"Both artists have very distinct practices and contribute to the region's robust visual identity."

Gallery DownTown will present the new solo shows from Friday, January 17.

The opening celebration will be on from 5-7pm (DST) Thursday, January 23 at Gallery DownTown.

On Saturday, February 15 from 11am-12pm, Ms Calderon will be hosting an artist talk where she will be providing insight into her exhibition and practice. The two exhibitions will run until March 7.