Injured man found by side of the road near Uki

POLICE are investigating after a man was found injured by the side of a road near Uki last night.

The unidentified man was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A passing motorist on Kyogle Road at Kunghur noticed a spot fire and the injured man at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

The man, who had injuries to his face and abdomen, was treated at the scene by the motorist and a local doctor.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via police Facebook and Twitter pages.