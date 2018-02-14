Injured surfer revealed as leading Tweed businessman

A SURFER who suffered severe injuries in the water at Kingscliff Beach last week has been revealed to be respected Tweed business leader Aymon Gow.

Mr Gow, general manager at popular tourism spot Tropical Fruit World and chairman of peak tourism body Destination Tweed, was airlifted to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital last Friday after an accident in the surf.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.15am last Friday after a surfer - now confirmed to be Mr Gow - is believed to have hit his head on a sandbar just north of Kingscliff North Holiday Park, suffering suspected spinal injuries.

He was pulled out of the water by nearby surfers who raised the alarm.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been sent to and incident at Kingscliff Beach. contributed

Banora Point resident Nick Young was surfing nearby when he noticed Mr Gow and his friend in trouble.

"I was surfing with my son Charlie and we managed to get out of the rip,” Mr Young told the Tweed Daily News.

"The waves were breaking against the sand bar. The two other guys got (caught) in the same rip and I said that they didn't look good as they were struggling to get (back to shore).

"We paddled across the surf to him. His mate had gotten him onto his board because he had blood on his head. His mate was in shock..

"His mate was struggling because they were still on that sand bar and they were getting hit by every angle and the rip was taking them out.”

Mr Young said he made sure both men were concious before helping Mr Gow to shore.

"I said to him; 'If you can move your hand, grab hold of my leg rope', and I paddled him in,” Mr Young recalled.

"He couldn't really move his feet or hands but he held the rope. I'm just glad we got him in when we did. If I hadn't gone back I don't know what would have happened.”

Mr Gow was treated for possible spinal injuries on the scene by paramedics before being transferred by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.

He has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Colleagues of Mr Gow said he was now at home resting, and is expected to make a full recovery after receiving "excellent care from emergency services both in the Tweed and Brisbane”.

Meanwhile, Mr Young urged everyone to be careful of the surf along Kingscliff Beach, even if paddling in familiar conditions.

"Just be careful, especially during low tide,” Mr Young said.

"The break was really shallow (on Friday) and it was particularly bad that day because it was low tide.

"I'm surfing out there everyday (for 14 years) and I'm used to the conditions but it is in a dangerous position. It's a nightmare that little spot.”

Mr Gow's accident occurred two days after a Japanese tourist died when he got caught in a rip at nearby Fingal Headland.