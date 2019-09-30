Injuries all part of the competition but it's still fun

COMPETITIVE: The Amaze Balls soccer team at the Masters Games at Weston Park, Goonellabah.

COMPETITIVE: The Amaze Balls soccer team at the Masters Games at Weston Park, Goonellabah. Mitchell Craig

BLOODY noses and a broken leg were among the injuries at the Lismore Workers Club Masters Games at the weekend.

Most of the soccer players walked away with a few bumps and bruises after a busy three days of competition at Weston Park, Goonellabah.

It was another successful campaign for Uki-based women's team Amaze Balls, who have been regulars at the event.

They are a family-friendly team and were supported by their kids, husbands and pet dogs.

The Masters Games started in 1999 and run every two years with this the 11th time they have been held.

"This is my first time here but we actually play a lot of Masters Games together,” team manager Kath North said.

"I had a bloody nose after a ball to the face in the first half but other than that we've been injury free.

"There was a broken leg yesterday. The no slide tackle rule is great but you just can't avoid the awkward landings sometimes.

"It looked like the tibia (lower leg) shin area so hopefully it wasn't too nasty.

"We're all pretty competitive at heart but we're here to have a bit of a laugh, too.

"It's all for the love of the game and some teams take it more seriously than others.

"I like the Maclean girls; they don't play in the Far North Coast comp with us but they're a friendly bunch.”

Netball was one of the bigger events with 12 teams in the overs-30 competition and another 15 up to over-50s.

Other sports at the Games included Oztag, baseball, bowls, cricket, golf and swimming.